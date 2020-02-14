DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,672 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,426,000 after purchasing an additional 226,050 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,945,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 326,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 291,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.52.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

