DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $1.57 Million Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. CWM LLC grew its position in Arconic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Arconic by 3.2% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Arconic by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Arconic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Arconic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,153.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.52. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

