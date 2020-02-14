DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Square by 714.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Square by 68.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.86, a PEG ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.62. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $83.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.