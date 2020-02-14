DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Steris by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Steris by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Steris by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $898,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STE opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $168.12. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.86 and its 200 day moving average is $149.09.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

