DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159,027 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.42.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,128,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,533,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,735,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.23. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $113.67 and a 1-year high of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.07.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

