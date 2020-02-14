Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dell in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Dell alerts:

In other news, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $8,007,454.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $7,222,641.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,506 shares of company stock worth $33,431,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dell has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dell will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.