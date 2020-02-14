Denarius (D) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $759.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0914 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Denarius has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Denarius has a market capitalization of $656,842.00 and approximately $759.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,187,695 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

