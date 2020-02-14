Denny’s Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Denny’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DENN. BidaskClub lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $19.95 on Friday. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.08.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,138,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Denny’s by 113.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 103,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,743,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Denny’s by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 66,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.