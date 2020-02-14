Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Nestlé (VTX:NESN) a CHF 120 Price Target

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 120 price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NESN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 101 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 122 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 107 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 115 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 108 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 111.60.

Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of CHF 73.34 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

