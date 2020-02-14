Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas cut Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $572.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF traded down $19.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $515.53. The stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 144. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.89. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $399.15 and a fifty-two week high of $573.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

