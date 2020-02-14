Deutsche Bank Cuts Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $28.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KHC. BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 76,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

