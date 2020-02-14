Deutsche Bank Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $116.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.02.

WCN stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.25. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $80.66 and a fifty-two week high of $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.08.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Waste Connections by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

