Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €88.00 ($102.33).

Shares of SU opened at €97.02 ($112.81) on Friday. Schneider Electric has a one year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a one year high of €76.34 ($88.77). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €93.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €84.41.

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

