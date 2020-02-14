Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FUTR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($25.98) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,644.80 ($21.64).

FUTR stock traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,288 ($16.94). 446,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,539. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 530 ($6.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,398 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,295.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.49.

In related news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand bought 7,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,254 ($16.50) per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.96 ($131,536.39). Also, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick sold 1,045,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($18.42), for a total transaction of £14,634,816 ($19,251,270.72).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

