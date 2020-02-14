Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €18.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.23 ($20.04).

LHA opened at €15.21 ($17.69) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a one year high of €23.66 ($27.51).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

