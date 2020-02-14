DeVault Achieves Market Capitalization of $31,112.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a market cap of $31,112.00 and approximately $150.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeVault has traded 79.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003023 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000122 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

