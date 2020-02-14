DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $275.00 Price Target at UBS Group

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s previous close.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.69.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM opened at $252.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26. DexCom has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $254.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.34 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total transaction of $1,454,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total value of $117,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,427 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,425. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $0. Assetmark purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $0. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.