DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $258.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cfra from $205.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.56.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom stock traded up $37.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.71. 1,882,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,415. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.89. DexCom has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $254.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of -148.57 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. Analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 5,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.42, for a total transaction of $1,238,349.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.56, for a total transaction of $333,519.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,539,476.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,427 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,425 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.