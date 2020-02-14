DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $300.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DXCM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $37.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,415. DexCom has a one year low of $107.44 and a one year high of $254.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total transaction of $1,454,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $120,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,427 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in DexCom by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DexCom by 33.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

