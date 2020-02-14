DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $300.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stephens from $255.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.69.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $252.21 on Friday. DexCom has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $254.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of -129.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.56, for a total transaction of $333,519.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,539,476.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,846,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,030.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,427 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,425 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates grew its holdings in DexCom by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 964,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,779,000 after buying an additional 623,059 shares in the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Janus Capital Management purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,500,000. Assetmark purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $0. Finally, Beacon Capital Management purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $0. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.