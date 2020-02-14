DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from to in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $31.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.91. 3,359,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,010. DexCom has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $295.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.59 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.17, for a total value of $326,576.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,326,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total transaction of $1,454,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,427 shares of company stock worth $10,539,425 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in DexCom by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,601,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 1,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,171,000 after acquiring an additional 644,843 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in DexCom by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 612,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

