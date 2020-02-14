Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Diageo makes up approximately 2.2% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $159.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,679. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $153.97 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.46. The company has a market cap of $105.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 61.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.