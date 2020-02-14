Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Dicks Sporting Goods reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dicks Sporting Goods.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 51.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,718 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $607,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 127,575 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 157,790 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.