Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading 24% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $643.64 or 0.06216630 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00062017 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024809 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00138451 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001601 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

