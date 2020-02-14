Digital Gold 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.99 Million (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for about $49.27 or 0.00477112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $174,931.00 and $10.99 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.68 or 0.03490889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00255300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00158431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,550 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

