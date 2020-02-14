DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Given New $126.00 Price Target at UBS Group

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.42% from the company’s current price.

DLR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

DLR opened at $126.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $136.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,887 shares of company stock worth $2,150,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

