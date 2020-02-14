DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,887 shares of company stock worth $2,150,184. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $126.53 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $136.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.97. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. William Blair upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.