DigitalBits (XDB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $168,000.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $13.93 million and approximately $168,000.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.45 or 0.01281960 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015714 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits' total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,227,560 tokens. DigitalBits' official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits' official website is www.digitalbits.io.

The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

