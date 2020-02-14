DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.55 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. DigitalNote has a market cap of $4.55 million and $23,658.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00915784 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004212 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002043 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.