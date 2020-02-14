Digitex Futures Price Hits $0.0346 (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.75 million and $1.71 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.77 or 0.03472654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00250108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00158027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,500,000 tokens. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

