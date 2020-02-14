Digix Gold Token Market Capitalization Reaches $5.70 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $5.70 million and $193,294.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for $47.87 or 0.00464561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.97 or 0.03507473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00254319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00041789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00160281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,027 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

