Dimecoin (DIME) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $379.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018137 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004473 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005145 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Novaexchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

