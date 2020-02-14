Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.98% of Diodes worth $28,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Diodes by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. 24,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,748. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

DIOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,359 shares in the company, valued at $28,438,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 2,669 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $124,775.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $5,688,295. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

