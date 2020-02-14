Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Position Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 5.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

DISCK stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DISCK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

