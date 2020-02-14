Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 42,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dixie Group by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dixie Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Dixie Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DXYN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 8,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,653. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.71.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.