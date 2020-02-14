Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 1,011.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 60,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the second quarter worth $613,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the second quarter worth $4,080,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 132.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.