DNotes (NOTE) Price Up 0.3% This Week

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. DNotes has a market cap of $733,586.00 and approximately $43,610.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DNotes has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One DNotes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and Trade By Trade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DNotes Profile

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Trade By Trade and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

