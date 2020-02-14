Dock Market Cap Hits $6.24 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Dock token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, IDEX and Fatbtc. Dock has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and $4.04 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dock has traded up 28.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.94 or 0.03505759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00253412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00159765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,543,479 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The official website for Dock is dock.io. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, CoinBene, Fatbtc, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

