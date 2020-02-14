Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich Sells 2,000 Shares

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 478,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,826,252.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DOCU traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.41. 1,122,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,933. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,644,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Docusign by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 643.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 280,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

