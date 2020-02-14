Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $72.03 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.64.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,146,359.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $6,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,380 shares of company stock valued at $22,035,084. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

