Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.12% of Dollar General worth $48,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 468.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,320,000 after acquiring an additional 722,328 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $65,686,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dollar General by 12.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,207,000 after acquiring an additional 383,999 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 422.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 282,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after acquiring an additional 228,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

NYSE:DG traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $158.03. 1,378,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $166.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.16. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

