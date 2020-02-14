Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.27% of Dollar Tree worth $60,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

DLTR opened at $89.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.67. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.37 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

