Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stake Trimmed by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,636 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $27,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 121,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 24,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $87.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,878,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,044. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.76. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.