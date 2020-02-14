Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.89 ($3.67).

LON DOM traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 314 ($4.13). 923,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 308.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42). The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83.

In related news, insider Ian Bull acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($41,041.83). Also, insider David Wild sold 446,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total value of £1,384,193.40 ($1,820,827.94).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

