Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Short Interest Update

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Domo stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. 166,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,103. The stock has a market cap of $701.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. Domo has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.81 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 75.42%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Domo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,707,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,263,000 after acquiring an additional 144,603 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Domo by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 223,827 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Domo by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,312,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 466,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Domo by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 941,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,722,000 after acquiring an additional 170,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 909,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 519,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

