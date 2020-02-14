Douglas Valenti Sells 6,987 Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $104,106.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,856.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 89,658 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $1,319,765.76.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 979 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $14,264.03.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $35,040.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,181.49.

On Friday, January 10th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $34,833.96.

On Monday, January 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $68,033.17.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $83,384.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $112,406.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Douglas Valenti sold 7,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,936.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $387,625.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 347,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,716. QuinStreet Inc has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.93 million, a PE ratio of 114.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QNST shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,111,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3,374.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,266,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,923 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,553,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 524,604 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $6,109,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $3,342,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

