DOWCOIN Price Tops $0.0424 (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, DOWCOIN has traded up 164.3% against the dollar. One DOWCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOWCOIN has a market cap of $501,146.00 and $272.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DOWCOIN alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045652 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00451960 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005471 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012631 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001480 BTC.

DOWCOIN Token Profile

DOW is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,810,983 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io.

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DOWCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOWCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.