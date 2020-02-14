Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $46.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

