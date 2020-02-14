DraftCoin (DFT) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. DraftCoin has a market cap of $44,292.00 and $35.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com.

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

