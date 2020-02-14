Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Hits $0.0473

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, Fatbtc and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $11.27 million and $47,825.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.68 or 0.03490889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00255300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00158431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

